Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Agnes Church
Arlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN KOVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN N. KOVICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN N. KOVICH Obituary
KOVICH, John N. Of Arlington. October 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Theresa (Bilafer). Loving father of John Kovich and his wife Cindy of Becket and the late Marie Crooker and her surviving husband Robert of Wakefield. Devoted grandfather of Sam and Emma. Brother of Robert and Jean Kovich, both of Mansfield, and the late Helen Bulger and Arthur Kovich. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was a WWII Army Air Corps veteran. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Tuesday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday, 5-8 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation, www.lupus.org For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -