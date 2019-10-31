|
KOVICH, John N. Of Arlington. October 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Theresa (Bilafer). Loving father of John Kovich and his wife Cindy of Becket and the late Marie Crooker and her surviving husband Robert of Wakefield. Devoted grandfather of Sam and Emma. Brother of Robert and Jean Kovich, both of Mansfield, and the late Helen Bulger and Arthur Kovich. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was a WWII Army Air Corps veteran. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Tuesday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday, 5-8 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation, www.lupus.org For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019