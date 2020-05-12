Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN N. "JACK" MACLEOD

JOHN N. "JACK" MACLEOD Obituary
MacLEOD, John N. "Jack" Age 78, passed away at the Carney Hospital on May 11, 2020 from complications of the Covid-19 virus. Son of the late Nelson and Eleanor MacLeod, he is survived by his wife, Janice A. (O'Leary) MacLeod and other dear relatives and friends. Prior to his hospitalization, he was a patient at Alliance Health at Marina Bay where he enjoyed many activities. He especially liked attending the weekly Rosary Service with Janice. Jack was a lifelong Milton resident. He was a graduate of Milton High School and a U.S. Navy veteran. He had been a self employed landscaper. He battled Parkinson's Disease for over twenty years but always maintained a positive attitude. He was a former usher at St. Agatha Church and a volunteer at the Brockton V.A. Hospital. A graveside service will be held at Milton Cemetary Friday at 11:15am. For Complete obituary and website, please see: www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020
