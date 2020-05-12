|
MacLEOD, John N. "Jack" Age 78, passed away at the Carney Hospital on May 11, 2020 from complications of the Covid-19 virus. Son of the late Nelson and Eleanor MacLeod, he is survived by his wife, Janice A. (O'Leary) MacLeod and other dear relatives and friends. Prior to his hospitalization, he was a patient at Alliance Health at Marina Bay where he enjoyed many activities. He especially liked attending the weekly Rosary Service with Janice. Jack was a lifelong Milton resident. He was a graduate of Milton High School and a U.S. Navy veteran. He had been a self employed landscaper. He battled Parkinson's Disease for over twenty years but always maintained a positive attitude. He was a former usher at St. Agatha Church and a volunteer at the Brockton V.A. Hospital. A graveside service will be held at Milton Cemetary Friday at 11:15am. For Complete obituary and website, please see: www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020