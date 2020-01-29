|
VANCE, John N. "Jack" Of Somerville, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. For 31 years, he was the beloved husband of Cathy M. "Cat" Amsterdam. Loving father of Jacob Vance of Boston and Julia Vance of Somerville. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Jack's Life will be held at Temple Shir Tikvah, 34 Vine St., Winchester on Sunday, February 2 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020