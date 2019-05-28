|
|
O'CONNELL, John "Jack" Of Woburn, May 27th, at 86 years of age. Beloved husband of Jean E. (Fitzgerald) O'Connell. Devoted father of Carol M. Onorato, her husband Rick of Westborough, Suzanne F. Garcia, her husband John of Woburn, Philip E. O'Connell, his wife Paula of Essex, Timothy J. O'Connell, his wife Khwan of Billerica and Edward J. O'Connell of Woburn. Dear brother of the late Maureen Garvey and her surviving husband Frank of Melrose. Cherished "Grandpa" of Kathryn, Jacqueline, Matthew, Mark, Michael, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Kacey, and Liam, and great-grandpa of Colin and Abigail. Jack was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn, on Friday morning, May 31st, at 10 a.m. Please, at the families request in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the St. Jude Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019