O'SULLIVAN, John "Barry" In Dedham, formerly of Allston, passed away on July 28, 2020. Loving son of the late Timothy and Margaret (Barry) O'Sullivan. Devoted brother of Brendan and his wife Claire of Norwood, James (Ret. BFD) and his wife Carla of West Roxbury, Timothy (BPD) and his wife Susan of Medway. Uncle of Collin, Tara, Timothy, Caroline, John and Conor O'Sullivan. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen and McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON on Saturday, August 1st from 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Funeral Service and Interment private. Barry was a longtime employee of Harvard Business School. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barry may be made to Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, 1153 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For directions and guestbook, please lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2020