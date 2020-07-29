Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Service
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN O'SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN "BARRY" O'SULLIVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN "BARRY" O'SULLIVAN Obituary
O'SULLIVAN, John "Barry" In Dedham, formerly of Allston, passed away on July 28, 2020. Loving son of the late Timothy and Margaret (Barry) O'Sullivan. Devoted brother of Brendan and his wife Claire of Norwood, James (Ret. BFD) and his wife Carla of West Roxbury, Timothy (BPD) and his wife Susan of Medway. Uncle of Collin, Tara, Timothy, Caroline, John and Conor O'Sullivan. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen and McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON on Saturday, August 1st from 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Funeral Service and Interment private. Barry was a longtime employee of Harvard Business School. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barry may be made to Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, 1153 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For directions and guestbook, please lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -