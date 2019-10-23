|
|
BARRETT, John P. Retired Washington Irving Middle School Math Teacher Of Walpole, on October 21, 2019, age 75. Beloved husband of Greta M. (O'Toole) Barrett. Loving father of Sean William Barrett of Providence, Rhode Island. Devoted brother of Catherine M. Newton and her husband, Frederick, of Dedham, and of the late Richard J. Barrett, and his surviving wife, Agnes Barrett. Brother-in-law of Ellen Conlon and her husband, Gerald, of Plymouth and Patricia Campbell and her husband, Paul, of Canton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for John's Life Celebration on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole on Saturday, at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private at the request of John's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Notre Dame Educational Bridge Center, 555 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA, 01605. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019