|
|
COAKLEY, John P. Of Malden, Feb. 15, 2020. Devoted husband of 65 years to Carole E. (Conlon) Coakley. Son of the late John & Margaret (Clougherty) Coakley. Loving father of June DiGiammerino & her husband Gary of Tewksbury, John Coakley & his wife Diane of Billerica & Lynn Troisi & her husband Paul of Billerica. Dear brother of William Coakley, Elaine Buckland, & predeceased by 3 brother & 3 sisters. John was the beloved "Bompi" of 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Visiting Hours will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Tuesday, Feb. 18th from 3-7pm. A Service will be held at 6:30pm during the Visitation. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Lahey Health VNA, 600 Cummings Center, Suite 270X, Beverly, MA 01915. Late U.S. Navy Veteran Korean Conflict. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2020