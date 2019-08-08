|
DeANGELIS, John P. Age 95, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Cherished son of the late Antonio and Albina (Dell'Orfano) DeAngelis. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (St. Croix) DeAngelis. Loving father of Denise Pinto. Adored grandfather of Carmell Giacobbe and Dennis Pinto. Cherished great-grandfather of Brayden and Avalynn. Caring brother of Rose Trahan and the late Margaret Coccia, Joseph DeAngelis, Agnes Grillo, William DeAngelis, Phyllis Rota, and Ralph, Carmen and Anthony DeAngelis. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. John was a WWII Army Veteran. Family and friends will honor John's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE, on Monday, August 12th from 4PM to 8PM and again at 9AM Tuesday morning before leaving in procession to the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 10AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019