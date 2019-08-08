Boston Globe Obituaries
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Revere, MA
JOHN P. DEANGELIS Obituary
DeANGELIS, John P. Age 95, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Cherished son of the late Antonio and Albina (Dell'Orfano) DeAngelis. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (St. Croix) DeAngelis. Loving father of Denise Pinto. Adored grandfather of Carmell Giacobbe and Dennis Pinto. Cherished great-grandfather of Brayden and Avalynn. Caring brother of Rose Trahan and the late Margaret Coccia, Joseph DeAngelis, Agnes Grillo, William DeAngelis, Phyllis Rota, and Ralph, Carmen and Anthony DeAngelis. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. John was a WWII Army Veteran. Family and friends will honor John's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE, on Monday, August 12th from 4PM to 8PM and again at 9AM Tuesday morning before leaving in procession to the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 10AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
