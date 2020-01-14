Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN DICICCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN P. DICICCO


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN P. DICICCO Obituary
DiCICCO, John P. Longtime Boston Bar/Lounge Manager Age 85, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, MA. Loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Born and raised in Boston's North End. He has been reunited with his much-beloved wife and soulmate of nearly 50 years, Susan. He is survived by his children, John DiCicco, Jr. and Maria DiCicco; granddaughters Jessica M. DiCicco, Jamie L. DiCicco and Alecia J. DiCicco; and great-granddaughter Bria Hamilton. He was predeceased by his sister Annette J. Sherry, mother Olympia Gaeta-DiCicco and father John P. DiCicco. Final arrangements will be private. In place of flowers, please donate to Great Dog Rescue New England https://www.gdrne.com/donate/

View the online memorial for John P. DiCICCO
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -