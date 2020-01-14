|
|
DiCICCO, John P. Longtime Boston Bar/Lounge Manager Age 85, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, MA. Loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Born and raised in Boston's North End. He has been reunited with his much-beloved wife and soulmate of nearly 50 years, Susan. He is survived by his children, John DiCicco, Jr. and Maria DiCicco; granddaughters Jessica M. DiCicco, Jamie L. DiCicco and Alecia J. DiCicco; and great-granddaughter Bria Hamilton. He was predeceased by his sister Annette J. Sherry, mother Olympia Gaeta-DiCicco and father John P. DiCicco. Final arrangements will be private. In place of flowers, please donate to Great Dog Rescue New England https://www.gdrne.com/donate/
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020