|
|
FONTAS, John P. A 65 year resident of Lexington, March 10, 2020. Devoted and caring husband of the late Pauline (Pellegrino) Fontas. Loving father of Paul J. Fontas and his wife Susan of Chelmsford, and Jon P. Fontas and his wife Diane of Nashua, NH. Brother of the late Mary Fontas. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Brian, Mark, Daniel, Suzanne, Christopher, Ryan, and Jeffrey, and by 10 great-grandchildren.
Known as Papa John, his passion for life, wonderful temperament, and positive attitude followed him wherever he went. Whether it was during his 50 year career as a traveling salesmen or for 30 years after retirement as a storytelling greeter at Wagon Wheel and Stop & Shop in Lexington, as well as being a fixture at the Men's Retirement Club in Arlington, he devoloped a lifetime of friendships and always treated everyone he met with a loving, sincere and caring personal touch.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 16 at Saint Camillus Church, 1185 Concord Turnpike, Arlington, at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Donations in his memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020