FRAIN, John P. Of Watertown. August 14, 2019. Age 87. Beloved husband of Gail (Conroy Pendleton) Frain. Devoted father of Laura Cefalo & her husband Romeo of Kennebunkport, ME, Brian Frain & his wife Diane of Waltham, and Michelle Sparks & her husband Ronald of North Conway, NH. Loving stepfather of Christine Ellis & her husband Robert of Simsbury, CT, Maureen Pendleton & her partner George Williams of Houston, TX, Edward Pendleton & his wife Anne of Medway, Robert Pendleton of Palm Springs, CA, and Michael Pendleton & his wife Pamela of Suffield, CT. Dear brother of Katherine F. O'Brien of Weymouth and the late Eugene F. & Paul J. Frain, Margaret Martino, & Maureen Villemarie. Loving grandfather of Ashley Mastella, Jessica Osich, Kyle Cefalo, Owen Frain, Jordan & Sydney Ellis & Caroline Bevilacqua. Caring great-grandfather of Jack & Lauren Mastella, Caroline Osich, & Layla Bevilacqua. Dear sister-in-law of Janet Hurd & her husband Warren. US Air Force Veteran, Korea. Retired employee MBTA. Member of AOH Div. 14, Watertown & American Legion Post 156. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10 AM, followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Jude, 147 Main St., Waltham, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name may be made to the MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or at MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019