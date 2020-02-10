|
|
FRATES, John P. Sr. Of Beverly, February 9, 2020, age 93, formerly of Norwood, beloved husband of the late Margaret C. (Donovan) Frates, loving father of John P. Frates, Jr. of Beverly, Mary Cloyd of Magnolia, Joseph Frates of Bedminster, NJ, Kathleen Holman of Beverly, Margaret Fraser of Kensington, NH & Christopher Frates of Beverly, grandfather of 15, great-grandfather of 12. He was predeceased by his wife Margaret and his grandson J. Peter Frates, III. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church, 111 New Balch St., Beverly, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Relatives & friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY, Friday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jack's memory to the Peter Frates Family Foundation, 21 Landers Drive, Beverly, MA 01915. Information, directions and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020