JOHN P. "SONNY" GALVIN

JOHN P. "SONNY" GALVIN Obituary
GALVIN, John P. "Sonny" Of West Roxbury, August 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Magee) Galvin. Loving father of Thomas J. Galvin of West Roxbury, Richard M. Galvin of West Roxbury, Mary A. Quigg and her husband Michael F. of Braintree, John P. Galvin of Quincy, and the late Paul J. Galvin. Devoted Papa of Meghan, Robyn, Shayne, Matthew, Morgan, Mitchell, and Sean. Great-grandfather of Jameson and the late Richie Toti. Retired Chief Court Officer for Boston Juvenile Court. Late Veteran USMC and US Army. Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Wednesday, August 12th from 8:30am – 10am, followed by a Private Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020
