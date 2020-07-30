Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
GILLIS, John P. Sr. "Jack" Of Quincy, passed away on July 28, 2020. Loving father of Paula M. Bozza of Whitman, Jayne M. Coyle and her husband Christopher of Abington, John P. Gillis, Jr. and his fianc?e Megan Butler of Carver, and Emily L. Gillis of Weymouth. Grandfather of Nicholas, Norah, Sienna, and Rhylee. Brother of Kathleen Riley and her late husband Robert of Braintree, Walter M. Gillis, Jr. and his late wife Mary of Methuen, Maureen Karwin and her late husband Robert of Leland, NC, and Louise Gillis and her partner John Andrews of Holbrook. Former husband of Shirley A. Paylor of Abington. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday, 2-6 PM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. S. Shore Hospital). Funeral Services and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Douglas Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism, 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 102, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary, guestbook or directions, please visit www.keohane.com or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020
