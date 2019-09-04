Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
JOHN P. HANLEY


1936 - 2019
JOHN P. HANLEY Obituary
HANLEY, John P. Seabrook, NH - John Philip Hanley, 83, formerly of Hyde Park, MA, passed September 2, 2019. Born in Boston, January 17, 1936 to the late Malachi (Mal) Joseph and Virginia (Cavanaugh) Hanley. Loving husband of 61 years to the late Mary Louise (Mulkern) Hanley. Retired Iron Workers Union Local 7. Devoted father of Linda Olsen (Douglas) of Dedham, Susan Hanley of Hyde Park, Marilou Russell of Seabrook, NH, John P. Hanley, Jr. (Carolyn) of Hyde Park. Caring grandfather to 8 grand and 3 great-grandchildren. Brother to Matthew Hanley, Peter Hanley (Christine), Kevin Hanley, Christopher Hanley, Theresa Shea (Joseph), Marie Carmichael, Kathleen Billotta (Herbie), Margaret Parquette (Greg) and sister-in-law Yvonne Hanley. Predeceased by brothers Joseph and Paul, brother-in-law John Carmichael. Visiting Hours: Visitation 10 AM to 12 PM, September 7, 2019 at Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., HAMPTON, NH. Prayer service at 12 PM in the funeral home. Visit www.RemickGendron.com for additional information.

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019
