|
|
KAVANAUGH, John P. Of Somerville, June 27, 2019. Beloved son of the late Edward and Mary Kavanaugh. Loving brother of Mary Ellen Ford and her husband David, William Kavanaugh and his wife Patricia and Edward Kavanaugh and his wife Vickie. Dear uncle of Robert, Emily, Kathleen, Erin, Ryan and John. Also survived by many cousins, friends and special friend Freya. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday morning, July 10th, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Somerville, at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Tuesday, July 9th, 3-7pm. Interment private. Retired Letter Carrier, US Postal Service for 30 years. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019