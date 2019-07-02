Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
JOHN KAVANAUGH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Somerville, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN KAVANAUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN P. KAVANAUGH


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN P. KAVANAUGH Obituary
KAVANAUGH, John P. Of Somerville, June 27, 2019. Beloved son of the late Edward and Mary Kavanaugh. Loving brother of Mary Ellen Ford and her husband David, William Kavanaugh and his wife Patricia and Edward Kavanaugh and his wife Vickie. Dear uncle of Robert, Emily, Kathleen, Erin, Ryan and John. Also survived by many cousins, friends and special friend Freya. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday morning, July 10th, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Somerville, at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Tuesday, July 9th, 3-7pm. Interment private. Retired Letter Carrier, US Postal Service for 30 years. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now