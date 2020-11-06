1/1
JOHN P. KOVAL Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOVAL, John P. Jr. "Jack" Of Norwood, passed away on November 4, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved son of the late John P. and Mary J. (Roslauskas) Koval. Devoted brother of Michael "Iggy" Koval of Norwood and Gregory and his wife Nancy of Franklin. Cherished uncle of Andrew Koval of Framingham and Suzanne Koval of Wellfleet. John was a 1964 graduate of Norwood High School. He retired from the Town of Norwood, DPW working there for many years. John was a US Air Force Vietnam Veteran. Jack enjoyed being with his family very much. He was dedicated to his family and cherished being with them, never missing a birthday, anniversary or special occasion. He was an avid sports fan and perhaps one of the greatest whiffle ball pitcher ever (just ask him). He enjoyed music and listening to his many albums, especially the Rolling Stones. We will miss his caring, thoughtfulness and humor which he blessed us with. Due to Covid-19 and the safety of our family and friends, Services will be private. A Celebration of Jack's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a charity of your choice. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Norwood, MA 781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved