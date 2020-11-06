KOVAL, John P. Jr. "Jack" Of Norwood, passed away on November 4, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved son of the late John P. and Mary J. (Roslauskas) Koval. Devoted brother of Michael "Iggy" Koval of Norwood and Gregory and his wife Nancy of Franklin. Cherished uncle of Andrew Koval of Framingham and Suzanne Koval of Wellfleet. John was a 1964 graduate of Norwood High School. He retired from the Town of Norwood, DPW working there for many years. John was a US Air Force Vietnam Veteran. Jack enjoyed being with his family very much. He was dedicated to his family and cherished being with them, never missing a birthday, anniversary or special occasion. He was an avid sports fan and perhaps one of the greatest whiffle ball pitcher ever (just ask him). He enjoyed music and listening to his many albums, especially the Rolling Stones. We will miss his caring, thoughtfulness and humor which he blessed us with. Due to Covid-19 and the safety of our family and friends, Services will be private. A Celebration of Jack's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a charity of your choice
