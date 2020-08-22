|
|
LALLY, John P. Of Brookline, originally from Mt. Bellow, Galway, Ireland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (O'Malley) Lally. Loving father of Kevin and his wife Lynn, Dianne Visconti and her husband Tony, John "Jack" and his wife Stacie, Maureen Shea and husband Jim, Vincent and his wife Joanne and James and his wife Julie. Devoted son of the late John and Nora (Cunniffe) Lally. Dear brother of Margaret Cunniffe of Galway, Ireland, Vera Finnegan of London, England and the late Mary, Michael, Patrick, Thomas and Luke Lally, and Nora Giblin. Cherished grandfather of Carolyn Livingstone, Matthew Lally, Natalie Visconti, Andrew Visconti, John "Timothy" Lally, Joseph Lally, Daniel Shea, Courtney Shea, Megan Treon, Kathleen Lally, Anne Lally, Teresa Lally, Erin Lally, Nora Lally, Maggie Lally and Emily Lally. Adored great-grandfather of Liam and Aiden Livingstone. Also survived by many nieces and nephews in Galway, Ireland and London, England. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Tuesday afternoon from 4:00 – 8:00. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. (Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing maintained in both the funeral home and church.) Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Late Veteran U.S. Army.
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020