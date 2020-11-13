1/
JOHN P. LYONS
LYONS, John P. At 92 years, of Plymouth, died Sunday, November 8, 2020. Son of the late Patrick A. and Nora (O'Malley) Lyons. Uncle of Elwin Rozyskie of Castorville, TX, Daniel Rozyskie of Tuscaloosa, AL, John Rozyskie of Waco, TX, Barbara Birmingham of Richmond, VA, Ann Marie Benisatto of Taunton, & Patricia LaTonzea of Neenah, WI. Brother of the late Barbara Rozyskie & brother-in-law of the late Elwin Rozyskie, Sr. Graduate of Boston College High School, class of 1946 and Boston College, class of 1950. Ordained February 2, 1955. Former Pastor of St. Rose Lima Church in Rochester. Funeral Mass at St. Bonaventure's Church, Plymouth on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00AM. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Davis Life Celebration and Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., PLYMOUTH (Manomet) from 3:00PM – 5:00PM. Guestbook at www.cartmelldavis.com

View the online memorial for John P. LYONS


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
150 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-2162
