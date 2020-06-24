Home

JOHN P. MARKOS


1955 - 2020
MARKOS, John P. Age 65, of Topsfield, passed away peacefully at home June 22nd, surrounded by loved ones, after a long courageous battle with brain cancer. He was the son of the late Euripides J. Markos of Ipswich. He leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Lucille A. Markos of Topsfield, his son John E. Markos of Woburn, and his daughter Anastasia M. Markos of Topsfield. Services will be private. A Celebration of his Life will be forthcoming. He will be dearly missed.

Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020
