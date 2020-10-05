McGUIRE SR., John "Jack" P. John "Jack" P. McGuire Sr., 86, of Attleboro, passed away on September 30, 2020. Son of the late Joseph McGuire and the late Augusta "Minnie" W. (Zinke) McGuire. Husband of the late Rena M. (Irwin) McGuire. Father of John P. McGuire Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of North Attleboro, Dan McGuire of Boston, Michael A. McGuire of Attleboro, and Matthew J. McGuire and his partner, Steve Ouimette, of North Attleboro; two grandchildren, Scott McGuire and Kyle McGuire, both of North Attleboro. Brother of the late Joseph, Donald, William and Robert McGuire and Dorothy Hogan. Residence: Attleboro. Visitation respectfully omitted. Private graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
or by calling (888) 995-8266. Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, North Attleboro, MA 02763 View the online memorial for John "Jack" P. McGUIRE SR.