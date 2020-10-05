1/1
JOHN P. "JACK" MCGUIRE Sr.
1934 - 2020-09-30
{ "" }
McGUIRE SR., John "Jack" P. John "Jack" P. McGuire Sr., 86, of Attleboro, passed away on September 30, 2020. Son of the late Joseph McGuire and the late Augusta "Minnie" W. (Zinke) McGuire. Husband of the late Rena M. (Irwin) McGuire. Father of John P. McGuire Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of North Attleboro, Dan McGuire of Boston, Michael A. McGuire of Attleboro, and Matthew J. McGuire and his partner, Steve Ouimette, of North Attleboro; two grandchildren, Scott McGuire and Kyle McGuire, both of North Attleboro. Brother of the late Joseph, Donald, William and Robert McGuire and Dorothy Hogan. Residence: Attleboro. Visitation respectfully omitted. Private graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or by calling (888) 995-8266. Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, North Attleboro, MA 02763

View the online memorial for John "Jack" P. McGUIRE SR.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
1 entry
October 5, 2020
October 5, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
