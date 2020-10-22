1/1
MERINO, John P. Of Dedham, October 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Madeline (Falcetta) Merino. Devoted father of Elizabeth Merino of Dedham. Brother of Cheryl Cosenza and her husband, Peter, of Westwood and Deborah Merino of Norwood. Uncle of Christa Cosenza of Westwood. Son of the late John and Theresa (Burns) Merino. Nephew of Virginia Merino and the late George Merino of Dedham. Loved by his pets, Clancy, Ming, and Daisy Mae. John was a retired employee of Star Market. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Sunday, Oct. 25 from 9:00 am-12:45 pm followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 1:00 pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Jonathan "J J" Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Gerald T. Murphy, 33 Union St., South Weymouth, MA 02190. Online guestbook and directions, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
