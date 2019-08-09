|
MITCHELL, John P. Of Churchill Place, Dedham, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019, in Galway, Ireland. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High Street, DEDHAM, on Friday, Aug. 16, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Dedham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. "Ar dheis se do raibh a anam"
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019