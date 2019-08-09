Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN P. MITCHELL

JOHN P. MITCHELL Obituary
MITCHELL, John P. Of Churchill Place, Dedham, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019, in Galway, Ireland. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High Street, DEDHAM, on Friday, Aug. 16, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Dedham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. "Ar dheis se do raibh a anam" For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
