NEWCOMB, John P. John P. Newcomb, 44, of Randolph, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Lynn. John is survived by his father, William Newcomb Jr. of Randolph, as well as brothers, William Newcomb III of Randolph and Douglas Newcomb of Tewksbury and their spouses. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made to The Epilepsy Foundation New England in John's name. Visiting Hours: Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 24, 2020