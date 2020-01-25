Boston Globe Obituaries
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
58 Carpenter St
Foxboro, MA
O'BRIEN, John P. Age 75, of Norton, formerly of West Roxbury and Dorchester, January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Marie (Kelley) O'Brien. Devoted father of Timothy J. O'Brien and his wife Cathy of Bridgewater, Laurie A. Bubencik and her husband Robert of Foxboro, Kathleen M. White of Mansfield and MGySgt Peter J. O'Brien, USMC and his wife Michelle of Hawaii. Dear and proud grandfather of Adam, Heather, Emily, Nicole and Sean Bubencik, Nicholas, Hailey, Rachel and Jessica O'Brien, Joshua and Cullen O'Brien, Makayla White and the late Brendan Bubencik. Brother of Rosemarie Wyllie, Maureen Killelea, Joanne O'Brien and Meg Leach and her husband Ray. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 28th, at 10:00 A.M., in Saint Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro, by his nephew Rev. Matthew J. Westcott, Pastor. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Foxboro. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, January 27th, from 5:00- 8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in John's memory to the Community VNA, Palliative Care & Hospice, 10 Emory St., Attleboro, MA 02703. For complete obituary, please visit:

www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
