PIROLLI, John P. Of Acton, July 30, 2020. Age 70. Loving father of John M. Pirolli of Acton. Beloved son of the late Michael J. & Yolanda F. (Corsi) Pirolli. Dear brother of Michael P. & his wife Judith of Newton and Robert A. & his wife Susanne of Wareham. Caring uncle of Sarah Magararu & her husband Alex, Cassandra Jannoni & her husband Mark, & Lee Haley & her husband George. A Graveside Service will be held at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton, MA on Wednesday, August 5th, at 12 Noon. For guestbook, please visit www.macdonaldrockwell.com MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020