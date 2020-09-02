1/
JOHN P. POWELL
1942 - 2020
POWELL, John P. Of Winthrop, Aug. 31, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Anna Marie (Uttaro). Dear cousin of Carol Byrnes of Walpole, Joan Casey of Centerville, Robert Culbert of Florida and the late Claire Lyons. Loving uncle of Diane Kovacev and Donna Wardynski, both of Malden. Beloved son of the late Helen (Murray) and John P. Powell. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, September 4, 2020, commencing at 10:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com *Attendees must wear masks & maintain social distancing in the Funeral Home and cemetery.* Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
1 entry
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
