|
|
QUEENEY, John P. Jr. A longtime Stoneham resident, June 22. He leaves his beloved wife Patricia (Calnan) Queeney, his children Lisa Manning of Swampscott and Beth Jackson of Wakefield, his sisters Alicia Brown of GA and Virginia Scanlon of Duxbury, his sons-in-law Leonard Jackson of Wakefield and Jeff Manning of Swampscott, his sister-in-law Peg Jenkins of Braintree, his grandchildren Morgan Jackson, John Manning, and Cole Manning. Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering at his Funeral. Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27th, at Saint Patrick's Parish, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, MA at 10 am. Burial with military honors to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to SACS Food Pantry, 9 Gerry Street, Stoneham, MA 02180 or St. Patrick's Parish, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, MA 02180. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, STONEHAM. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020