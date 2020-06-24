Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0405
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
71 Central St.
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN QUEENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN P. QUEENEY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN P. QUEENEY Jr. Obituary
QUEENEY, John P. Jr. A longtime Stoneham resident, June 22. He leaves his beloved wife Patricia (Calnan) Queeney, his children Lisa Manning of Swampscott and Beth Jackson of Wakefield, his sisters Alicia Brown of GA and Virginia Scanlon of Duxbury, his sons-in-law Leonard Jackson of Wakefield and Jeff Manning of Swampscott, his sister-in-law Peg Jenkins of Braintree, his grandchildren Morgan Jackson, John Manning, and Cole Manning. Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering at his Funeral. Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27th, at Saint Patrick's Parish, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, MA at 10 am. Burial with military honors to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to SACS Food Pantry, 9 Gerry Street, Stoneham, MA 02180 or St. Patrick's Parish, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, MA 02180. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, STONEHAM. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -