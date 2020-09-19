1/
REARDON, John P. Of Woburn, formerly of Winchester, on September 18, 2020. Beloved son of the late Ernest E. & Carmela M. Delgrosso Reardon. Loving father of Michael J. and his wife Jennifer of Saugus. Dear brother of Janice M. Reardon of Medford & Robert T. Reardon of Stoneham & the late Owen M. & his wife Sue of Reading, Ernest E., Jr, James J. and Paul W. Reardon. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces & nephews and cousins. At the request of the family services and interment at Calvary cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, the Reardon family has chosen to honor the passing of John Reardon by setting up an annual fund for Woburn Country Clubs Junior Golf for boys and girls 16 and under. Please make checks payable to: Woburn Country Club Junior Golf in honor of John Reardon. Send checks to P.O. Box 224, Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements under the direction of the Lane Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
