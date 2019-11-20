|
RICHARD, John P. Of North Reading, formerly of Arlington, November 18, 2019, age 70. Beloved husband of 41 years to Wendy (Brown) Richard; loving father of Jessica Richard; brother of William Richard, Joyce McKillop and her husband Robert and the late Gary Richard. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING on Saturday, November 23 at 11 AM. Calling Hours on Friday, November 22 from 5 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Owner of J.R. Contracting, Captain of the North Reading Minutemen and Militia and a Vietnam U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. CROSWELL FUNERAL HOME North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019