ROGAN, John P. Age 60, Of Somerville, September 9, 2019, after a courageous battle with leukemia. Beloved son of the late Margaret (Kelly) and John J. Rogan, Jr. Loving brother of Mark B. Rogan of Somerville, Caroline Hardy and her husband George of Reading, Jeannine Rogan of Arlington, late Joanne Hardy and Christopher Rogan. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended relatives and friends. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, Somerville at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Friday 4-8 pm. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be in John's memory to Massachusetts General Hospital, (memo line: cancer research) c/o Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For more info please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019