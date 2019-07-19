ROONEY, John P. Of Mansfield, formerly of Dedham, passed away on July 17, 2019, at the age of 61, surrounded by his beloved family. Devoted father of John M. Rooney and his girlfriend Marcieli Pastorio of Norwood, Christine F. Lyons and her husband Scott of Norton, and the late Michael J. Rooney. Brother of Michael Rooney and his wife Denise of Franklin, Joseph Rooney and his wife Krista of Roslindale, Paul Rooney of Dedham, Donna Davies of Norwood, Susan Callanan of Dedham and the late Karen Davies. Cherished grandfather of Aidan LaRose Lyons, Madison Lyons and Gavin Lyons. Son of the late John M. and Ann Marie (McCoy) Rooney. Former husband of Jane Trovato Ritchie of Norwood. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Timothy's Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation, 142 West 57th Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10019. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



781-762-0482 Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019