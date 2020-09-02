1/1
JOHN PARILLO
PARILLO, John Age 74, of Acton and Rockport, formerly of Carlisle and Harvard, passed away on August 31, 2020. Beloved husband for 51 years of Arlene Goodmaster Parillo. In addition to his wife Arlene, John is survived by his two children and three grandchildren: his son Jeffrey Parillo, daughter-in-law Emeline, and their children Sofia and Christopher of Windham, NH, his daughter Stacie Parillo, son-in-law Peter Reinhard, and their daughter Shirley Joyce of North Kingstown, RI. John also leaves behind his sister, Mary Mazzetta and a brother, Anthony Parillo, both of Wallingford, CT. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, www.johnritterfoundation.org U.S. Army Veteran. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868


