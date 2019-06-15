|
BUCKLEY, John Patrick Sr. Age 86, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Rosemarie Buckley; father of John, Jr. (Colleen), Anthony, Lawrence (Julie), Peter (Denise), Carla McCaffrey (Robert), Paul (Monica), and Genevieve Buckley (Thomas Nielsen); also survived by 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Relatives and friends may call at St. Raphael's Church, 1513 Dunster Road (at Falls Road), Rockville, MD, on Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Rose of Lima Parish Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Boston College High School at www.bchigh.edu or The Father McKenna Center at www.fathermckennacenter.org
Published in The Boston Globe from June 16 to June 18, 2019