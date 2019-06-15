Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Raphael's Church
1513 Dunster Road (at Falls Road)
Rockville, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Raphael's Church
1513 Dunster Road (at Falls Road)
Rockville, DC
View Map
BUCKLEY, John Patrick Sr. Age 86, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Rosemarie Buckley; father of John, Jr. (Colleen), Anthony, Lawrence (Julie), Peter (Denise), Carla McCaffrey (Robert), Paul (Monica), and Genevieve Buckley (Thomas Nielsen); also survived by 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Relatives and friends may call at St. Raphael's Church, 1513 Dunster Road (at Falls Road), Rockville, MD, on Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Rose of Lima Parish Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Boston College High School at www.bchigh.edu or The Father McKenna Center at www.fathermckennacenter.org
Published in The Boston Globe from June 16 to June 18, 2019
