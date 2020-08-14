|
|
CORCORAN, John Patrick "Jack" Of North Reading, formerly of Malden and Somerville, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Thursday, August 13th, surrounded by loving family at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Anne (Doyle) for 56 years. Loving father of Julie Anne Corcoran of the Virgin Islands, Noreen Goodreau and her husband Robert of North Reading and the late Christopher John Corcoran. Cherished grandfather of Rachel, Emma and Hanna Goodreau. Son of the late Michael Corcoran and Mary (O'Toole). Dear brother of Mary Chemelli and her husband William of Belmont, Thomas Corcoran and his wife Shelley of Saugus, and the late Joseph and Austin "Vinnie" Corcoran. Jack was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a lifetime member of the Somerville City Club. Retired longtime employee of MIT. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and friendship. Due to the current pandemic, a private Graveside Service will be held. When conditions permit, a Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's memory to the Bread of Life, 54 Eastern Ave., Malden, MA 02148. Funeral Services under the direction of the Cota Funeral Home. For guestbook, please visit www.cotafuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020