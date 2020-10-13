CURRAN, John Patrick "Jack" Age 89 of Carver, formerly of Plymouth, October 12, 2020. Husband of Eileen M. (Hannabury) Curran. Devoted father of James Curran of Plymouth, Brian Curran and his wife Judy of Buckeye, AZ, Stephen Curran and his wife Sheila Ponte Verda Beach, FL, Paula Hayeck and her husband Mike of Boston, and the late Ellen Ackerman. Grandfather of Elena, Jenny, Liam, Henry, Kate, John, and Michael. Brother of James Curran of Peoria, AZ and Eileen Clarke of Braintree, MA and the late Joseph Curran, Julia Crosby, Kathleen Curran, Timothy Curran, Thomas Curran and Mariann Clark. Brother-in-law of Jeanne Desmond. Also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held from the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street (next to Cordage Park) on Monday at 9:30AM, followed by a funeral mass in St. Peter's Church, Plymouth at 10:30AM. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of Massachusetts, Bourn, MA. Visitation with the Curran family will be on Sunday from 4:00PM-7:00PM. Guestbook at www.cartmelldavis.com View the online memorial for John Patrick "Jack" CURRAN