FLEMING, John Patrick Age 60, of Scituate, formerly of Marshfield and Weymouth, passed away June 15, 2019. Son of the late Frank and Rita (Maloney) Fleming of Weymouth. Loving husband of Dianne Marie (Mahoney) Fleming of Scituate. Devoted father of Joshua Fricker of Neil's Harbor, Nova Scotia, F. Patrick Fleming of Weymouth, Colin M. Fleming of Weymouth, Jill E. Fleming of Greenfield, MA. Grandfather of Evan and Leanne Fricker of Neil's Harbor, Nova Scotia. Brother of Joseph Fleming of Hanover, Mary McGaughey of Boston, Theresa Fleming of Braintree, Mathew Fleming of Naples, FL, Michael Fleming of Hingham and the late Nora Fleming of Weymouth. Proud and loving Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Former owner of Compass Benefits Group, Hanover, MA. A Visitation will be held at Richardson Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE, on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4:00pm-8:00 pm. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. Words of comfort may be left at richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com Richardson-Gaffey



781-545-0196 Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary