Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Inc
6 High St
Ipswich, MA 01938
HYDE, John Patrick Age 82, recently of Bradenton, FL, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in the Ledgewood Rehabilitation Center, Beverly following his battle with the Covid-19 virus. He was raised in Medford, a graduate Newman Prep. School and Northeastern University. John was employed until his retirement as an engineer at Data General/Raytheon/Northrup Grumman Companies. He is survived by a daughter, Julie (Hyde) Dion of Mansfield, two sons, Dennis Hyde of Newton, Michael Hyde of Ipswich, four grandchildren Alyssa Sylvester, Nicholas Hyde, Nathaniel Hyde, Mitchell Dion and a brother, Brem Hyde of Mansfield. He was the brother of the late Ronald Hyde, Jr. of CA and the late Anna Schilder of CT. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of IPSWICH. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Massachusetts Covid-19 Relief Fund at www.macovid19relieffund.org To leave a condolence, please visit www.whittier-porter.com Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Ipswich Massachusetts

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2020
