Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0135
JOHN MYLES
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
71 Central St.
Stoneham, MA
JOHN PATRICK MYLES

JOHN PATRICK MYLES Obituary
MYLES, John Patrick Age 84, of Stoneham, October 19, 2019. Loving husband of Malverina "Chickie" (Manfra) Myles and cherished father of William Flores of Medford. Also survived by his sisters, Jacqueline O'Connell of Marblehead and Marilynn Simpson of Stoneham and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late John and Anna (Keating) Myles formerly of Stoneham, and brother of the late Margaret Bowman and Elizabeth Holmes. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 10 A.M. in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, followed by burial in Lindenwood Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: Wednesday, 4-7 P.M. at Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., STONEHAM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Winchester Hospital Foundation, 41 Highland Ave., Winchester, MA 01890. Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019
