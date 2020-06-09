|
PRIOR, John Patrick WWII US Navy Veteran Of Walpole, June 7, 2020, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Eileen T. (Boggan) Prior. Loving father of Lt. Col. John P. Prior Jr. USAF, Ret. and his wife, Lori, of Montgomery, Alabama, Janet M. Prior of West Hyannisport, William J. Prior and his wife, Prachit, of Mclean, Virginia, and Lorraine A. Prior of Woburn. Cherished grandfather of Patrick Prior, William Prior, and John "Jack" Prior. Brother of Mary C. Prior of West Roxbury, Sr. Eileen Prior, CSJ of Milton, the late Sr. Theresa Prior, SSND, the late William Prior, and the late Francis Prior. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, John's funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135 or School Sisters of Notre Dame, Atlantic-Midwest Province, c/o Development Office, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton, CT 06897 Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from June 10 to June 14, 2020