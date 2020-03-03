|
SULLIVAN, John Patrick Of Norfolk, March 1, 2020, age 66. Beloved husband of Jill E. (Chambers) Sullivan. Loving father of Jessie Lynne Bain and her husband, Jared, of Attleboro, Daniel Patrick Sullivan and his wife, Alexandria, of Norfolk, Abigail Crosby Bain and her husband, Jacob, of Norfolk, Tyler William Sullivan of Norfolk, Gianna Grace Sullivan of Norfolk, and Ashley Nicole Sullivan of Norfolk. Cherished grandfather of Rylee May Bain, Jack Kenneth Bain, Evelyn Rae Sullivan, Harper Lee Bain, Brooklyn Hope Bain, Lila Rose Bain, and Benjamin John Bain. Brother of Maureen Riley of Quincy, Patricia Adams and her husband, Ronald, of Weymouth, and Claire Sullivan of Bangkok, Thailand. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend John's Celebration of Life in the Victory Church, 67 High Plain Street (Route 27), Sharon on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to The Happy Place, 11 Cape Road, Mendon, MA 01756. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020