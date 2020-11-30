HILLERY, John "Jay" Paul Ret. Boston Fire Department John "Jay" Paul Hillery, Ret. Boston Fire Department, of Plainville, MA, formerly of Hyde Park and Walpole, passed away at home on November 22, 2020, at the age of 71. He fought with strength and courage for over 14 years with kidney cancer Jay was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a former National Guardsman, and a retired Boston Firefighter, having served in many stations over the years and retired from Engine 55, West Roxbury. He was a graduate of Newbury College. His favorite vacation spot was New Hampshire and taking his family to every free attraction available. He was an avid reader of paperback books and enjoyed any casino from Connecticut to New York. Jay was the beloved husband of 49 years of Janice (Bernazzani) Hillery. He was the son of the late Edmund and Nancy Hillery. Jay was the devoted father to Brenda (Hillery) Merrikin and her husband, Brian, of North Attleboro, Michael Hillery and his wife, Jen, of Foxboro, and Amy, Jill and Sara Hillery, all of Plainville and was the loving Pa of Holly and Ashley Merrikin and Nathan and Jocelyn Hillery. He is also survived by his siblings, Richard Hillery and his wife, Cheryl, of Sagamore Beach, Christine Hillery of Melbourne Beach, Florida, George Hillery and his wife, Carol, of Hyde Park, and Eddie Hillery and his wife, Jeanne, of Melrose; and his sister-in-law, DeeDee Mckenna, wife of the late Daniel, of Norwood. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, a PRIVATE Graveside Service is scheduled with Military and Boston Fire Department Honors to be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jay's name may be sent to Phil's Friends, 1350 Lake Street – Suite 1, Roselle, IL 60172. Phil's Friends is a non-profit organization that sends hope packages to those fighting cancer. For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com
The Private Graveside Service may be viewed virtually through live-stream on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.