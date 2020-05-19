|
REDGATE, John Paul Jr. Age 80, of Wayland, formerly of Belmont, died on May 12, 2020. Husband for 40 years of the late Nancy L. (MacInnes) Redgate who died on April 15, 2005. Devoted father of Robin Redgate Gordon of Weymouth; John P. Redgate, III of Wayland and Christine Redgate of Swansea. Brother of Patricia Tiernan of Havana, FL; Catherine Redgate of Havana, FL and the late William and David Redgate. He was especially proud of his grandchildren Rachel, Lindsey, Alison, Liam, Jake, Kurt, Rachael and Olivia. He is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. John spent 17 years in the Office of Public Affairs at Brandeis University from 1966 until 1983. He was also a special correspondent for the Boston Herald Traveler and the Lowell Sun. Graveside Services will be on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:15 at Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland, with adherence to current social distancing guidelines. Arrangements entrusted to the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020