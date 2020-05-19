Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:15 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Wayland , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN REDGATE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN PAUL REDGATE Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN PAUL REDGATE Jr. Obituary
REDGATE, John Paul Jr. Age 80, of Wayland, formerly of Belmont, died on May 12, 2020. Husband for 40 years of the late Nancy L. (MacInnes) Redgate who died on April 15, 2005. Devoted father of Robin Redgate Gordon of Weymouth; John P. Redgate, III of Wayland and Christine Redgate of Swansea. Brother of Patricia Tiernan of Havana, FL; Catherine Redgate of Havana, FL and the late William and David Redgate. He was especially proud of his grandchildren Rachel, Lindsey, Alison, Liam, Jake, Kurt, Rachael and Olivia. He is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. John spent 17 years in the Office of Public Affairs at Brandeis University from 1966 until 1983. He was also a special correspondent for the Boston Herald Traveler and the Lowell Sun. Graveside Services will be on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:15 at Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland, with adherence to current social distancing guidelines. Arrangements entrusted to the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -