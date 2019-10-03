Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN PAUL "JP" ROY

ROY, John Paul "JP" Of Waltham, September 30, 2019. Father of Lisa L. Keizer (Chris) of Dedham, Marlene I. Bell and Amy M. Caissie (Dennis), all of Waltham. Grandfather of Alishia Lacourse (Michael), Jake and Ryan Bell, and Joseph, DJ and Julia Caissie. Great-grandfather of Ella and Landon Lacourse. Brother of Rita Melanson, Bertha Comeau, Armand Roy, Diane LeBlanc, Regis Roy, Pauline Boudreau, Julia Doucet, all of New Brunswick, Canada, Roger Roy of Fitchburg, Rose Marie Landry of Rindge, NH and the late Lea Landry and Guillaume Roy. Family and friends will honor and celebrate JP's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Sunday, October 6 from 3 to 7 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
