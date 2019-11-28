Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN PETER LIPPOLIS

LIPPOLIS, John Peter Korean War US Army Veteran Of East Walpole, November 26, 2019, age 91. Devoted son of the late Francisco "Frank" and Marta (Mongelli) Lippolis. Loving brother of Maria Serena of East Walpole, Anna Nardone of Wrentham, and the late Concetta "Connie" Curtin. Cherished uncle of Victor Serena, Jr. and his wife, Jeanne, of Wrentham, Frank Serena of North Attleborough, Mary Kelly and her husband, Kevin, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, Michael Curtin and his partner, Belinda, of Cranston, Rhode Island, John Curtin and his wife, Lori, of South Walpole, and the late Jeffrey Serena and grand uncle of many grandnieces and nephews. Best friend of William Flower of Walpole. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend John's Life Celebration on Sunday, from 2 to 5 PM and Monday, from 9 to 9:30 AM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole, on Monday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
