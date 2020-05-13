|
|
NOWACKI, John Peter Age 89, of Dorchester, MA, surrounded by family, passed away on May 11, 2020, 2 days shy of his 90th birthday, after a brief illness. John was born in Boston on May 13, 1930. He graduated from St. Francis High School in New York and continued on to later receive a Bachelor's Degree from Northeastern University. He was proud to serve his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. John was happily married to Patricia Ann Nowacki (Walsh) on March 25, 1955; they enjoyed 65 memorable years together. In addition to his loving wife, John is survived by his seven children, Linda Nowacki-Bowen and husband Arthur of Estero, FL, Thaddeus Nowacki and friend Ann Marie Cosgrove of Randolph, Christine Calter Andrea and husband Ralph of Middleboro, Catherine Nowacki and wife Trina Alexknovitch of Brockton, Michael Nowacki and wife Maureen of W. Bridgewater, Paul Nowacki and wife Diane of Taunton, and Karen Anastas and husband Robert (Jake) of Dorchester. He also leaves behind his 9 grandchildren: Shawn, Bridget, Michael, Theresa, Jessica, Marina, Owen, Madison and Peyton, and 3 great-grandchildren: Jackson, Camden and Samantha, many nieces and nephews, and the rest of his relatives and friends. After beginning his professional career at Raytheon, John worked as a skilled radio technician at Eastern Airlines for over 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, boating, bowling, golfing, working in the yard, watching TV (especially any sporting event) and spending time with his family and friends. He was a devout Catholic who served as an usher at Our Lady of Czestochowa for many years. John was a devoted, caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, godfather and loyal friend to many. He loved the time he was able to spend with his family and friends. No matter what the event, he was there front and center. As everyone knows, John was a man of few words and had a great sense of humor. He was always a great sport, no matter what was asked of him. We were blessed to have had him in our lives for as long as we did, but with a man as wonderful as him, there would never be enough time. No matter where life may take us, we know in our hearts he will always be watching over us. John will be laid to rest with his parents, his two brothers, and his daughter, Theresa, in New Calvary Cemetery, with a private Committal Service on Thursday, May 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: South Shore Hospital, 55 Fogg Street, South Weymouth, MA 02190, www.southshorehealth.org/give or to BCAN (Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network), 4520 East West Highway, Suite 610, Bethesda, MD 20814, BCAN.org For guestbook, please visit jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020