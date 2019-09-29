|
PONTE, John Passed away on September 25, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida, at age 90, formerly of Arlington, MA. Devoted husband of the late Suzana Ponte (Pereira). Loving father of Suzie Letson, John R. Ponte, Joanne Ponte and the late Natalie Radford. Respected father-in-law of Clark Letson and Gerard Radford. Beloved brother of Albano Ponte and the late Georgina Couto, Manuel, Luis, Albert, and Jose Ponte. Also survived by 8 beloved grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, many nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. John took early retirement from the MBTA in order to move to Sarasota, Florida to do what he enjoyed the most: raising cows, which he did during most of his growing up years in Maia, Sao Miguel, Azores. Viewing at Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE. Visiting Hours on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave., Cambridge on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 30, 2019