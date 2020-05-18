|
PRENDERGAST, John Jr. "Jack" In North Andover, formerly of Brighton May 11, 2020. Beloved son of the late John T. and Virginia (Meagher) Prendergast. Devoted brother of Ellen Scott of North Andover, Maureen Simonian of Worcester, Frank of Walpole, Kevin of North Andover, Brian of Saugus, Timothy of Framingham, Robert of Walpole, Mary of Waltham and the late Joanne Scannell. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside Services Friday, May 22nd in St. Joseph Cemetery, 990 LaGrange Street, West Roxbury at 1:30pm. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020