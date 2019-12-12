|
PRINCIOTTO, John Age 87, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away at his home on Monday, December 9, 2019.
John was the beloved husband of 62 years of Katherine (Nemet)(Kelley) of Quincy, and the son of the late Tindaro "Tom" Princiotta and Frances Concetta (Mollica). John joined the United States Marine Corps in 1952. He served in the Military Police, in Japan, during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the Marines, he joined the United States Postal Service. John was with the Postal Inspection Service in Boston, MA, and, later in his career, he was appointed as Tour Superintendent at the General Mail Facility, retiring after many years of federal service. John was a member of the VFW, NAPS and was an officer, at the local level, of NARFE.
John and Katherine met while dancing at Mosley's in Dedham. They were married on April 28, 1957, at Sacred Heart Church in Quincy. They enjoyed many evenings dancing in all the local venues. After retiring, John and Katherine spent winters in Deerfield Beach, FL. During the summer months, he did financial work for several area golf courses. John enjoyed the work and the company of the local golf pros, most recently at the Marshfield Country Club.
John was the devoted father of John Princiotto, Jr. and his wife Marie of Quincy, and Julie Anne Princiotto and her husband Kevin Barry of Quincy, and was the step-grandfather of Kathleen Barry and her husband Eric Graber, Timothy Barry and his wife Fran, Garrett Barry and his wife Sherry, Monica Needle and her husband Bryan, and Mary Tracy and her husband Chris. John was the brother of Thomas F. and his wife Dolores E. Princiotto, Gerald P. and his wife Catherine Princiotto, and the late Anthony and James V. Princiotta, and Grace F. (Princiotto) Cordone and her husband Anthony F. Cordone. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Amelia R. (Durante) Princiotta, of Quincy, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday, from 6-8 PM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services Monday, at 11 AM, from the Funeral Home, with a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy, at 12 Noon. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in John's memory to Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02171, or the Quincy Police Cops For Kids With Cancer Fund by visiting https://copsforkidswithcancer.org/
See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019